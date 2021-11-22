Sandra Bullock’s Answer to the Question “Did Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Ever Date In Real Life?” Might Surprise You

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves’ on-screen chemistry in films such as Speed and The Lake House is well-known, but what happened off-set?

Despite starring together in Speed, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s romance never really took off.

Fans have been wondering if the two tested their on-screen chemistry off-set ever since they starred alongside each other in the 1994 action-thriller.

In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Sandra stated, “Nope.”

“However,” she added, “who knows?”

“I feel like Keanu is friends with every woman he’s ever dated.”

I don’t believe anyone has anything negative to say about him.

So it’s possible that we could have made it.

I have no idea.

However, there was no need for us to survive anything.

We just get to grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, tip our hats, have dinner together, and try to work together.

And the longer I live, the more I admire people.

I doubt I could have said that if he had dumped me and made me angry.”

Sandra considers Keanu’s ability to listen as a friend to be one of his redeeming qualities.

The Miss Congeniality star recalled casually mentioning to her co-star that she’d never had champagne and truffles about a year after filming Speed.

Keanu hand-delivered those two items (along with flowers) a few days later, she told the outlet, explaining, “I just thought you might want to try champagne and truffles to see what it’s like.”

“That’s what I mean when I say it drives you crazy,” Sandra said of Keanu’s attention to detail to Esquire.

“When I first met him, I would fill as much silence as I could just to feel at ease.

The longer I talked, the quieter he became.

‘I don’t understand what’s going on! He’s looking at me with puzzled eyes,’ I thought.

He’s not saying anything.

‘Did I say something to offend him?’ And then, a day or two later, he’d show up with a note or a small package saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he’d get his response.”

However, just because they never dated doesn’t mean they never wanted to.

Sandra revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 that she…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Sandra Bullock’s Answer to the Question “Did Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Ever Date In Real Life?” Might Surprise You

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Did Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Ever Date IRL? Her Answer May Surprise You