Sandra Bullock’s Best Red Carpet Beauty and Fashion Moments Since She Turned 50

Sandra Bullock turns 55 today, July 26, but we honestly believe she doesn’t age. The Academy Award winner has been a red carpet fixture since the early 1990s, and dare we say, her style has only gotten better with age.

The Ocean’s 8 star has been in her 50s for five years, and this decade is already proving to be her most fashionable.

Bullock is known for balancing her glitzy gowns, glam jumpsuits, menswear-inspired two-pieces, and short and sweet minis with her signature tousled ‘do, smokey eye makeup, and nude lip, and she is a master at balancing her glitzy gowns, glam jumpsuits, menswear-inspired two-pieces, and short and sweet minis.

Her drapey Vivienne Westwood gown, bedhead lob, and matte makeup at the Bird Box screening in November 2018 are a case in point.

Continue scrolling to see Bullock’s best red carpet fashion and beauty looks since turning 50, in honor of her birthday!

Sandra Bullock turns 55 today, July 26, but we honestly believe she doesn’t age. The Academy Award winner has been a red carpet fixture since her debut in the early 1990s, and dare we say, her style has only gotten better with age.

The Ocean’s 8 star has been in her 50s for five years, and this decade is already proving to be her most fashionable.

Bullock is known for balancing her glitzy gowns, glam jumpsuits, menswear-inspired two-pieces, and short and sweet minis with her signature tousled ‘do, smokey eye makeup, and nude lip, and she is a master at balancing her glitzy gowns, glam jumpsuits, menswear-inspired two-pieces, and short and sweet minis.

Her drapey Vivienne Westwood gown, bedhead lob, and matte makeup at the Bird Box screening in November 2018 are a case in point.

Keep scrolling to see Bullock’s best red carpet fashion and beauty looks since turning 50, in honor of her birthday!

Sandra Bullock’s Best Red Carpet Beauty and Fashion Moments Since She Turned 50

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

See Sandra Bullock’s Best Red Carpet Fashion and Beauty Moments Since Turning 50