Sandra Oh, Margot Robbie and More Stars Stun in Statement Sleeves at the 2020 Oscars

Celebrities brought the drama… with their fashion!

The 2020 Oscars are officially in full swing and for the last awards show of the season, it’s closing with a bang. On Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars sashayed across the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

It’s safe to say the fashion was swoon-worthy with so many stars wearing dazzling gowns, eye-catching tuxedos and eccentric accessories. While there were plenty of unexpected trends, like cape dresses and black and pink color-blocking designs, the one that made a statement were dramatic sleeves.

And no one pulled off the sleeves trend quite like Sandra Oh, who nearly set the red carpet ablaze with her larger-than-life Elie Saab couture piece. Not only did the shimmery number include puffed sleeves, but they were adorned with massive tulle fabric that looked like a bouquet of roses.

Moreover, Margot Robbie also stunned in a navy blue Chanel couture dress.

From its floor-length, slit-open sleeves to the flashy jewelry accessory that lay in front of her top, the Bombshell actress dazzled at the annual ceremony. Other notable sleeves? Gal Gadot, Julia Butters and Janelle Monáe.

To see who showed up and showed out in statement sleeves, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

For all the latest updates on fashion, winners and more, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here!