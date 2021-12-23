Santa Claus tracker LIVE – Find out where Father Christmas is right now and when he’ll be near you; get the most up-to-date Christmas Eve Eve updates.

You had better be careful, don’t cry, and don’t pout, because I’m going to tell you why…

Santa Claus will be visiting YOUR town!

That’s right, kids: the big man will soon leave Lapland and travel the globe, delivering gifts to all the good little boys and girls.

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t be able to make Father Christmas and his reindeer crew work from home this year after they all received negative lateral flow tests this morning.

There was a last-minute hiccup with Rudolph, but since a bright red nose isn’t a covid symptom, he’s been cleared to travel with the rest of the gang.

That means it’ll only be a matter of hours before Santa loads his sleigh with gifts, prepares his reindeer, and double-checks Rudolph’s GPS system before they all set off safely.

As an added bonus this year, you can track Father Christmas’ EXACT movements as he travels the globe.

Follow our Santa tracker for the most up-to-date information on his whereabouts…