Sara Evans’ ex-husband, Jay Barker, has been charged with domestic violence after an alleged car accident.

Sara Evans’ ex-husband, Jay Barker, was arrested for domestic violence after an alleged car accident.

According to Us Weekly, Sara Evans’ estranged husband, Harry “Jay” Barker, was arrested on Saturday, January 15, following an alleged domestic violence incident between the couple.

Barker, 49, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after attempting to hit Evans, 50, with his car, according to an affidavit obtained by Nashville news outlet WIAT.

The alleged incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, after the singer left a party at a neighbor’s home in the passenger seat of a friend’s car.

Barker allegedly “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missing,” according to Evans.

While the former University of Alabama quarterback allegedly drove away, the musician called the cops, and when he returned to his Nashville home, he spoke with officers.

Barker was arrested for domestic violence and placed on a 12-hour hold.

On Saturday evening, he was released after posting a (dollar)10,000 bond.

The date of his court appearance has been set for March.

Evans and Barker have a daughter, Olivia, who they married in 2008.

The twosome are reportedly divorced, with the Dancing With the Stars alum filing for divorce in August 2021, according to reports.

The Jay Barker Show host broke his silence after his release on Sunday, January 16, via his radio show’s Instagram page.

“The support I have received from friends, supporters, and so many in the Alabama family has humbled me beyond words,” Barker wrote.

“In life, we all face challenges, and my family and I are currently facing one.”

Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories fall short of capturing the full context and complexity of our lives.

I adore my family, and I respectfully request privacy for the sake of my family, particularly our children, during this difficult time.”

Evans, for one, has yet to make a public statement about her husband’s arrest or their divorce.

Craig Schelske was her first husband, and she was married to him from 1993 to 2007.

Evans accused him of cheating and being emotionally abusive during their marriage, and the ex-couple, who have three daughters together, got into a nasty feud.

At the time, Schelske denied all of the charges.

“It’s very personal, traumatic, and emotional.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.