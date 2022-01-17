Sara Evans is a mother of two.

After an alleged attempted hit-and-run, Sara Evans, a country music artist and CMA winner, filed charges against her husband and father of her children.

Evans and her former NFL player husband, Jay Barker, have a blended family, but they are currently divorced.

Sara Evans is a Country Music Award winner who is best known for the songs Suds in the Bucket and A Little Bit Stronger.

She met her ex-husband Craig Schelske while working as service waiters at the Nashville Holiday Inn in Nashville, Tennessee.

They formed a band together in 1992 and married a year later.

They had three children together before divorcing in 2007 due to mutual infidelity allegations.

Evans’ eldest and only son Avery is 22 years old and left the family home in Birmingham, Alabama in 2018 to pursue his mother’s dream of becoming a musician.

Evans said she and her two daughters had been crying over her firstborn’s absence in an Instagram post of his empty bedroom in August 2018.

“Let’s all say a prayer for each other tonight, moms who have just sent their eldest child off to college.”

“This is a DIFFICULT CHALLENGE,” Evans said.

Olivia (18) and Audrey (17), her two daughters, are both musically inclined, and Olivia was featured in her mother’s 2017 album Words.

Evans and her three children formed the Barker Family Band, which released an album in 2019.

Evans dropped out of his children’s lives after he and Schelske divorced, and he allegedly refused to pay child support.

Evans was given sole custody of their three children, but Schelske continued to fight for custody, claiming Evans was incapable of caring for them.

When Schelske claimed she was subjecting their children to alcohol and drugs, the country music singer was set to go on tour in 2011.

Evans went on to file a restraining order against Schelske, alleging that she was making false and defamatory statements in the media.

Evans was awarded sole custody of their children following a highly public court battle.

They have no relationship with Schelske, according to reports.

Sara Evans married Jay Barker, a former NFL quarterback, in 2008. Barker previously married Amy DiGiovanna and had four children with her.

Evans became a stepmom to Andrew (23), Braxton (22), and twins Sarah Ashlee and Harrison (21) after marrying.

Evans has filed for divorce from Barker, who was arrested for allegedly trying to run her over with his car.

On January 16, Barker spoke out…

