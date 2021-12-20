Sarah Brady’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to “Lover” Jonah Hill can be found here.

Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill’s girlfriend of almost three months, dedicated a sweet shout-out to the Don’t Look Up star on his 38th birthday.

Jonah Hill may be able to crack a joke or two, but his relationship with girlfriend Sarah Brady is serious.

On the occasion of the star of Don’t Look Up’s 38th birthday,

Jonah’s girlfriend, Sarah, 20, gave the comedian a heartfelt shout-out.

“Happy birthday @jonahhill!!,” the recent UC San Diego graduate wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the actor posing with a surfboard.

“Your presence brightens my day.

You are the best partner, lover, and best friend I could ever ask for.

“I love you to infinity and back.”

Sarah’s fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s love after seeing her sweet post.

“[You] both are very cute together and seem very lucky to have each other!” said one user, while another added, “I love the way you love him!”

Indeed, there has been no shortage of social media love for—and by—them since they announced their relationship in early September.

Over the last few months, the couple has documented their quality time together, which includes surfing trips, RV trips, and matching their outfits on a regular basis.

The couple recently took their twinning to the next level when they made their red-carpet debut at the NYC premiere of Jonah’s latest film, Don’t Look Up.

In honor of December’s star-studded lineup,

Jonah and Sarah both wore light-blue pantsuits with turquoise jacquard loafers on this special occasion.

They also matched in terms of accessories, with each of them wearing multiple brooches as a finishing touch.

You’ve heard it said that the couple who shines together stays together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Brady (@sarahhbrady)