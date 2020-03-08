Sarah Ferguson reveals delight over daughter Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding

Sarah Ferguson has revealed her delight over Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding as she told a royal fan she is ‘so excited’ to be welcoming Edo Mapelli Mozzi into the York family.

Beatrice, 31, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, announced her engagement to Italian property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, in September last year.

Sarah, who is often known as ‘Fergie’, 60, penned an enthusiastic note to thank well-wishers who had written to congratulate the couple, which was shared by royal fan account The Duchess of Wonderland on Instagram yesterday.

The Duchess wrote: ‘We are so proud to be sharing this sensational and happy news. We are so excited to be welcoming Edo into our family.’

Enclosed with the letter was one of the official engagements snaps of Princess Beatrice and Edo, taken by Princess Eugenie.

In the note, Fergie wrote: ‘Thank you so much for your congratulations and kind wishes.

‘Beatrice and Edo are so excited and thrilled to be embarking on their new life together.

‘They are looking forward to a life filled with love and happiness. We are overjoyed that they have found one another.’

She added: ‘Thank you so much for your support and kindness over the years. Sarah.’

Beatrice and Edo had been together for 11 months at the time they announced their engagement in September last year.

Father-of-one Edo proposed with a ring estimated to have cost £100,000, while the pair were holidaying in Italy.

The announcement of their engagement was somewhat overshadowed after by Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, there were reports that Beatrice will have a smaller wedding than originally planned because of the furore surrounding her father.

A source told People magazine revealed the couple will now have a ‘low-key affair’ which will be ‘as normal as possible’ on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, following a five-month engagement.

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s lavish nuptials, Prince Beatrice is set to have a smaller celebration.

It is thought the couple will not have a carriage procession, which ‘is keeping with their wishes for a more low-key’ affair.

The Duke of York will give his daughter away and the service will be followed by a private reception, hosted by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.