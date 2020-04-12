Sarah Ferguson reveals the Queen’s speech ‘touched her very core’ 

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie have praised the Queen’s speech, after the monarch addressed the nation in a historic television address on Sunday night amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Duchess of York, 60, praised the royal, admitting the speech had ‘touched her to the core’, while Eugenie, 30, thanked her grandmother for ‘bringing the country together’.

On Monday the monarch’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall, 38, appeared on GMB to praise the speech, joining the royal family in putting on a united front.

On Sunday night the Queen, 93, urging the British public to come together in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in a poignant television address.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch is isolating with Prince Philip, she told millions of Brits watching from home: ‘If we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.’

Taking to her Instagram account, Fergie shared a picture of her mother-in-law, writing: ‘Her Majesty’s words touched my core and inspired us to never give up.

‘To unite as we have before. To never forget the British humour and to remember… We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again’.

Her post racked up over 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with followers praising the royals.

Meanwhile Eugenie shared a picture of the monarch, writing: ‘Thank you for your words, they bring us together and unite us in our effort to overcome.

‘Her Majesty The Queen addressed the UK and Commonwealth tonight from Windsor Castle. ⁣⁣

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’ ⁣⁣

Putting on a united front, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall said she is ‘very proud’ of her grandmother The Queen after she addressed the nation last night amid the coronavirus crisis.

Appearing on GMB, the equestrian, 38, said the poignant television address, where Her Majesty urged the the British public to come together and protect the NHS, was ‘100% what the country needed’ at the moment, adding that she ‘hopes everyone listens’.

Speaking via video link from her home in Gloucestershire, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter appeared on the show with Italian jockey Frankie Dettori to speak about raising money for the NHS through her equestrian charity.

‘I think we’re obviously very proud’, said Zara, ‘And what she said is, I think, 100% what the country needed.

‘I hope everyone listens and we can try and get back to normal and support our NHS as much as we can.’

Her Majesty’s extraordinary intervention is only the fifth time she has addressed the nation during her 67-year reign and comes as the UK death toll from the pandemic neared 5,000, with 621 new deaths today.

She invoked the spirit of the Second World War, repeating Dame Vera Lynn’s famous words as she promised the nation: ‘We will meet again’.

The monarch shared special praise for the NHS, thanking medical workers for their work and sacrifice in the battle against the virus.

She said: ‘I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all.

‘I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.’

Brits stuck at home amid the lockdown tuned in to the speech, sharing photos of their entire families huddled in front of the TV to watch Her Majesty.

Britain’s coronavirus death toll has now hit 4,934 – including 29 patients today who did not have any underlying health conditions.

The Queen is ‘only person’ who could have delivered such a ‘powerful’ message to the nation, as she’s a ‘beacon of stability in a non-political way’, claimed a royal expert today.

Appearing on This Morning, royal commentator Camilla Tominey admitted it brought a ‘tear to her eye’, and insisted the monarch was ‘really the only one in the country’ that could rally the public in such a powerful way.

She told that The Queen, 93, ‘reassures’ the public the pandemic will come to an end, as she remains an ‘elusive’ figure ‘who doesn’t wear her heart on her sleeve’.

Speaking from her home in Hertfordshire, Camilla told: ‘Like you guys, I was watching and listening with a tear in my eye. Her iconic voice. She has this wealth of experience, she was really the only one in the country that could have done it.

She went on: ‘What she does is support that message and reassures everyone there will be an end to it.

‘She has been this beacon of stability in a non-political way and that’s what makes her message so powerful. She remains still quite an elusive figure, who doesn’t wear her heart on her sleeve.’