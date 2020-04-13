Sarah Ferguson urges people not to ‘feel alone or give up’

Sarah Ferguson has shared a message of encouragement to her followers as Downing Street confirmed the lockdown would not be reviewed on Easter Monday.

The Duchess of York, 60, took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of the flowers in her garden as she urged the British public to ‘stay strong’ as they hit the third week of isolation.

Prince Andrew’s ex wife, who is mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, encouraged users to ‘not feel alone’ and reminded them that we’re ‘in this together’.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ‘We are listening to and supporting anyone who is suffering and with all our heart, wish you the courage and strength to never give up.

‘We are united in sending healing energy so please don’t feel alone or give up. And a huge virtual hug of love and smiles to all the children..’

Sarah, known as ‘Fergie’, has been vocal during the corona pandemic, taking to her profile to send the Prime Minister Boris Johson her well wishes after he was taken to hospital suffering from continued coronavirus symptoms.

She wrote: ‘Boris we send the strong words you spoke about in your speech and quote these lines… “I, and we, will never take your support for granted. I will make it my mission to work night and day, to work flat-out to prove you right in voting for me.”

‘We repeat your words back to you with gratitude for your strength for us all and send you healing. Thankfully know, the NHS is the best to help you and so many other people through, who are fighting Covid-19’.

Today Downing Street confirmed the lockdown restrictions will not be reconsidered on Monday as scheduled, with warnings the peak of the outbreak might not come for another week and a half.

However, ministers have suggested they are keen for schools to reopen after Easter if the situation does stabilise, with claims they have little impact on the spread and could help revive the crippled economy,

Boris Johnson is ‘stable’ after a second night in intensive care, with his fever said to have dipped as he remains under constant observation at St Thomas’ in central London.

Mr Raab stressed at the daily Downing Street briefing last night that they could not consider easing the lockdown restrictions until it was clear the peak of the epidemic had passed and it could be ‘responsibly done’.

Downing Street confirmed the review would take place after the three-week mark originally committed to by Mr Johnson on March 23 – which meant by Easter Monday.

However, the emergency legislation laid before Parliament three days after the PM’s announcement states that a review must take place every 21 days, with the first deadline being April 16.

Pressed on when the review will happen, health minister Edward Argar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘When the scientific advice is such that we appear to have gone over the peak and it is safe to do so.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that an easing of the restrictions could be a long way off. ‘I think we are nowhere near lifting the lockdown,’ he told the BBC.

‘We think the peak, which is the worst part of the virus, is still probably a week and a half away’.