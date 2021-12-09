Sarah Hyland Demonstrates Her Hosting Skills in an Exclusive Clip from ‘Play-Doh Squished’

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is bringing some holiday cheer to Amazon’s free IMDb TV platform with a new competition special.

She’s the host of Play-Doh Squished (due out in December).

10), a hilarious game show in which kids and adults compete in Play-Doh challenges.

Hyland, 31, meets a professional “Manny” in a video shared with PopCulture.com.

Hyland begins the clip by checking in on Phil and Katie, two “Banana Bros” contestants.

The two adults are pleased with their Play-Doh creations, but Hyland takes a break to talk to Phil, a manny.

Phil boasted, “I am the best manny in the country.”

Phil later told the camera that he was surprised to become friends with Braxon and Brady, two of the kids on his team.

“I had no idea when I came into this situation as a manny that I would fall in love with these guys and consider them brothers,” Phil said.

“We came here to practice, and we’ve been doing so.”

“We’re willing to go to any length to win this competition,” Phil said at the end of the video. He also offered to be a manny for Hyland’s future children.

Winter-themed challenges await the three teams of two children and two adults in Play-Doh Squished.

The challenges are both entertaining and physically demanding, and they are sure to make families laugh at home this holiday season.

On Friday, December 1, it will be available to stream.

On the show, Hyland serves as an executive producer.

She is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which aired for 11 seasons before being cancelled last year.

As a member of the Modern Family ensemble, Hyland won three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She was also a celebrity judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars last year and appeared in an episode of Veronica Mars in 2019.

Hyland signed on to star in Bone, Marry, Bury, a scripted romantic comedy podcast co-starring Harvey Guillen of What We Do In The Shadows, in November.

