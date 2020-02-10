Sarah Hyland, Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner and Other Stars Who Love Pizza as Much as We Do

Sure, we co-opted it from Italy, but pizza is just about as American as apple pie, hot dogs and other calorie-laden fare that makes eating a joy. And while celebrities tend to be at the forefront of the latest sugar-free, carb-free, dairy-free craze, even they can’t resist the occasionally slice of cheesy goodness. They eat it at on red carpets, on movie sets, in green rooms and—most spectacularly—at the Academy Awards thanks to host Ellen DeGeneres‘ cleverly planned bit.

As a wise woman (cough, Jennifer Lawrence) once said, “Pizza fixes everything.”

In fact, devotion to the ‘za runs so deep that it has earned its own month (that’d be October), and a National Pizza Day (ahem, that would be today) just to ensure the food is never under-appreciated. So the next time you’re craving a slice, chew on, whether that means indulging in Italy, á la Chrissy Teigen and John Legend or phoning up a chain. (Lili Reinhart has Domino’s on speed dial.) And remember that even Gisele Bündchen (she of the unfortunate pregnant woman shouldn’t turn themselves into garbage disposals comment) can’t resist pizza’s siren song.