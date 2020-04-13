Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams play Dress Up, Channel Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin

As many of us have found out recently, weeks of quarantine can cause some people to forget what day it is today.

And although the calendar says April, it feels more like Halloween to “Modern Family” stars Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

The star of the “Modern Family” and her fiance have channeled “Tiger King” and dressed up like Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and shared the fun on Instagram on Saturday.

They weren’t afraid to cross gender boundaries either: Hyland pulled a blonde mullet under a black hat and drew a mustache on her face to resemble Joe Exotic. She also held a stuffed “Lion King” doll. Wells, on the other hand, wore a long blonde wig with cat ears and a leopard-pattern top while holding a can of sardines in his hand.

In the photos, Hyland (Joe Exotic) and Adams (Baskin) look suspicious, alluding to Joe and Baskin’s feud.

“This (explosive) Carole Baskin killed her husband,” Hyland labeled the post.

The 29-year-old actress’s caption refers to the many theories about what happened to Baskin’s first husband Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. The case inspired Joe’s song “Here Kitty Kitty”.

Give me, give me more roar: "Tiger King" aftershow episode with star interviews

Baskin claims that she thought he was on his way to Costa Rica, and she suspects that Lewis may have Alzheimer’s and was confused about his whereabouts.

But others, including Joe Exotic, believe Baskin has fed her big cat Lewis. Baskin contests this claim and speaks in a post on the Big Cat Rescue website about what she believes to be falsehoods. She discredits some of the interviewees for the documentaries and denies that they have threatened Lewis.

Hyland has just said goodbye to “Modern Family”, which broadcast its series finale on Wednesday after an eleven-year run.

Summary of the final of the 'Modern Family': How life is changing for everyone, from empty nests to distant movements

The actress had two kidney transplants during her decade on the series due to kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the organs in the uterus are not growing properly. She says the ordeal and its physical effects were visible in season four and fifth.

“I had a crowning season, not from puberty but from health problems. I had a very bad prednisone face and gained 30 pounds,” she said when she watched the last season of the show on the Television Critics Association’s press tour January applied.

“When I was a teenager, in my early 20s, in no man’s land, it was really difficult. It is not painful to look back, it is just annoying,” she added. “The way I move forward is that I will never publish a season 4 or 5 picture.”

Contributors: Erin Jensen and Bill Keveney

Funny or offensive ?: Trump asked for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's pardon during the coronavirus conference

This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: 'Tiger King': Sarah Hyland dresses up as Joe Exotic with Wells Adams