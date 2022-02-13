Sarah Jayne Dunn dazzles in red lingerie inspired by Valentine’s Day after revealing she’s selling her used undies for cash.

Sarah Jayne Dunn looks stunning in red lingerie inspired by Valentine’s Day after revealing she’s selling her old underwear for cash.

SARAH Jayne Dunn stunned her fans on social media by stripping down to Valentine’s lingerie.

In the saucy lace set, the former Hollyoaks star, who joined adult-only subscription service OnlyFans last year, looked stunning.

Sarah, 40, shared a photo of a clothing haul on Instagram, but not before stripping down to a two-piece lingerie set.

The actress began her haul from Zara in sultry underwear, displaying her toned tummy and incredible curves.

As she posed in the lace bra and pant set with strap detailing throughout, the mother-of-one revealed the large box of clothes.

Sarah then tried on a number of different outfits, including a slinky white suit that she unbuttoned to reveal the lingerie underneath.

It comes just days after it was revealed that Sarah Jayne was selling her sultry underwear to fans in order to boost her OnlyFans earnings.

She’s making a fortune on the site and has asked fans to donate more money for her used clothes on her £11-a-month page.

“Who’s interested in buying some of the pieces I’ve posted pictures in?” she teased alongside a racy photo of her kneeling at the end of her bed in just a fluffy jumper and strappy knickers.

“Yep, I’m in,” one fan said, while another quickly added, “Especially those sheer pants from last week.”

“You’d make a fortune,” a third told her.

Sarah, 40, was fired from Hollyoaks, a popular Channel 4 soap, last year after she joined adult website OnlyFans.

Sarah was reportedly “horrified” after her sexy OnlyFans content was leaked onto forums where it could be viewed for free, according to the Sun.

“Sarah Jayne is horrified but not surprised,” a source said. “It’s really not ideal because she just launched her OnlyFans account.”

“This is just par for the course with any online platform,” Sarah Jayne’s rep tells The Sun.

Content is leaked, and it’s the same for all creators, which isn’t right, but given Sarah’s success on OnlyFans – she’s in the top 0.5 percent of all creators globally – it’s not a big deal.

“OnlyFans’ team is fantastic at quickly identifying and fixing leaks.

Sarah is simply indebted to her OnlyFans community for their unwavering support and positive feedback on her work.”

Sarah insisted that posting the snaps is empowering after refusing to stop posting on OnlyFans and quitting her Hollyoaks job.

“I’m simply moving my racier images to another platform,” she explained.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.