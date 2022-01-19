Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks releases her OnlyFans after raunchy photos surface on the internet.

Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks releases her OnlyFans after raunchy photos leaked online.

Sarah Jayne Dunn of HOLLYOAKS has released her OnlyFans after raunchy photos were leaked online.

Fans leaked sexy photos from her OnlyFans platform online last week, leaving the 38-year-old actress “terrified.”

The TV star walked away from the Channel 4 soap opera in order to take control of her career and profit from her raunchy content.

However, she has suffered a major setback after images were posted on forums where they can be freely viewed.

The actress’s account, however, now appears to be open to the public.

“Free OnlyFans account for Sarah Jayne Dunn,” reads the bio on the soap star’s OnlyFans page.

Sarah updated her Facebook status earlier today, writing, “Hello Subscribe to @sarahjaynedunnofficial for all my exclusive content.”

It goes on to say that fans can watch the TV star’s content for “free” if they subscribe.

“Sarah Jayne is horrified but not surprised,” a source said. “It’s really not ideal given that she’s only just launched her OnlyFans account.”

“This is just par for the course with any online platform,” Sarah Jayne’s representative tells The Sun.

Content is leaked, and it’s the same for all creators, which isn’t right, but given Sarah’s success on OnlyFans – she’s in the top 0.5 percent of all creators globally – it’s not a big deal.

“OnlyFans’ team is fantastic at quickly identifying and fixing leaks.

Sarah is simply grateful for the unwavering support and positive feedback she receives from her OnlyFans community.”

The actress was fired from Channel 4 after signing up for OnlyFans, but it was later revealed that her character Mandy, who she had played for 25 years, was not going to be killed off.

Sarah then revealed that she has no plans to return to Hollyoaks, even if they want her back.

“When Hollyoaks gave her the ultimatum over OnlyFans, Sarah walked away, and she has no desire to return,” a source said.

“As her character Mandy is a major player in the soap, the door was left open for her if she ever wanted to return.”

“Her OnlyFans account is massive, and she is in the top 1% of all creators on the platform worldwide.”

“It’s a hit with Sarah’s fans, and she loves it, too.”

“As far as she’s concerned, the door is shut and she won’t be returning.” “Bosses will now have to figure out what they’re going to do.”

Sarah Jayne previously left the soap in 2011 before returning in 2017.

The Sun revealed exclusively how sensationally she’d been…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.