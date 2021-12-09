Sarah Jessica Parker Admits She’s ‘Envious’ of Carrie Bradshaw and And Just Like That’s Sarah Jessica Parker for One Reason

Sarah Jessica Parker Admits She’s ‘Envious’ of Carrie Bradshaw for One Reason

Sarah Jessica Parker had no idea that her character Carrie Bradshaw would become a part of her when she first played her in Sex and the City in 1998.

She’s feeling the same way now, having returned to the lead role in the revival of And Just Like That.

“I believe that qualities do not fade away.”

“It’s not like I stop playing her, so anything I like or was interested in or inspiring leaves me,” Parker, 56, told Us Weekly exclusively at the And Just Like That premiere in New York City on Wednesday, December 8.

The first two episodes of the HBO Max revival series, which premiered on Thursday, December 9, follow Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life in their 50s as best friends.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, the fourth friend, will not be appearing in the new series.

The Divorce alum, on the other hand, adores — and aspires to have — women’s bonds.

“I enjoy my friendships.”

I adore how much time they devote to their friendships.

I don’t have [that].

Most people don’t have enough time to meet for brunch or lunch on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, the designer added, “So I’m envious.”

“I wish I could somehow incorporate that into my life, but I believe the thing that has always moved me the most is our relationships and how important they are — and this is certainly true in my life.”

Davis, 56, also gushed about the friendships between the characters in And Just Like That, both old and new.

“We’re standing right next to one of the most beautiful and talented women on the planet Earth, Nicole Ari Parker,” the Emmy nominee told Us at the MoMA event. “Sara Ramirez, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury [are also here].”

To be with them, to learn about them, and to act with them is a dream in every way.

Then you get to watch them.”

According to showrunner Michael Patrick King, the new cast isn’t the only thing that has changed in the revival.

“I’ve always assumed that the first series’ success was due to the presence of a villain,” says the author.

