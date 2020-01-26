Sarah Jessica Parker Answers Your Most Pressing Sex and the City Question: Team Big or Team Aidan

Is Sarah Jessica Parker on Team Aidan or Team Big?

The actress, who portrayed Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw for six TV seasons and two movies, is opening up about the loves of her character’s life. As fans of the series will recall, Carrie and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) had an on-off relationship for many years throughout the TV show. And then, at the end of the first Sex and the City movie (spoiler alert!) Carrie and Big got married at City Hall.

In the second film, Carrie traveled to Abu Dhabi with her girlfriends, where she had a run-in with her former love, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). And despite her kiss with Aidan, Carrie and Big (whose real name is John James Preston) stayed together and were seemingly happy at the end of the movie. But, regardless of where her character ended up, where does Parker herself stand when it comes to Big and Aidan?

“As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position,” Parker said when asked about the men on The Bradshaw Boys podcast.

“There is a very quick and simple answer, which of course is you have to be Team Big or Team John, only because you can’t tell a story that long and not, in the most conventional way, kind of root for that ending,” she continued. “And I love Chris Noth so much and it felt so wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King].”

Parker added, “But I love John Corbett so much and I loved Aidan. I loved his Aidan and it was, you know, the best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams, you know?”

“Ultimately, you know Carrie should have ended up with Big,” Parker concluded. “But it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that.”

And there you have it! Are you Team Big or Team Aidan?