Sarah Jessica Parker has stated that she does not want Kim Cattrall to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That.’

For years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall co-starred on the iconic show Sex and the City, but the feuding actors are still at odds.

Parker recently stated that she would not want her former co-star, Cattrall, to reprise the role. Cattrall has been vocal in the past about why she will no longer play Samantha Jones.

Here’s what went down between the two stars, as well as what Parker had to say about Cattrall’s appearance on And Just Like That…

Kim Cattrall has given numerous reasons why she will not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the SATC franchise after filming Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

She’s previously stated that the show’s demanding filming schedule had a negative impact on her personal life.

Cattrall claimed that the show played a role in her divorce from her third husband, Mark Levinson, and the fact that she is childless.

Cattrall’s feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is another reason she didn’t join the cast of And Just Like That… Despite having a compelling on-screen friendship in Sex and the City, the two actors didn’t get along in real life.

For years, there have been rumors that behind the scenes of SATC, there was a “mean-girls culture,” with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon allegedly in a clique, and Cattrall was isolated from her co-stars.

Another source of contention between the stars was pay disparity on the TV series and related films, with Parker significantly out-earning Cattrall.

After the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018, the feud reached a head.

In an Instagram post, she chastised Parker for publicly expressing her condolences.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” the post read. “My Mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your constant reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote in the caption.

And Just Like That… has not yet been renewed for a second season, but it has not been ruled out.

And Just Like That… has not yet been renewed for a second season, but it has not been ruled out.

