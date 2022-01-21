Sarah Jessica Parker is moved by the discovery of her iconic Versace ‘SATC’ dress in the archives: ‘We Found Her.’

‘We Found Her,’ Sarah Jessica Parker says of pulling her iconic ‘SATC’ Versace dress from the archives.

Sarah Jessica Parker got teary-eyed when she saw her iconic Versace dress from Sex and the City’s final season make a grand reappearance on the show’s revival series,…And Just Like That.

Carrie Bradshaw wore the iconic olive green dress as she awaited the return of her boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) to their Paris hotel room.

Carrie donned the princess gown once more on Thursday, January 20th’s episode of HBO’s Max series.

The fact that she was filming the scene in a gown she had worn nearly two decades before added to the emotional impact of the scene.

Hours before the episode aired, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a before and after photo with a heartfelt caption.

“We tracked down her location.

Slithered into the room.

I’m back on track.

It’s been a very long time.

She was overflowing with information.

“Short and difficult to say goodbye again,” she captioned her photo, adding her signature “X, SJ” at the bottom.

Parker’s fans reacted positively to the touching tribute to the dress that has been present throughout it all.

“Both times are stunning,” one user wrote, while another added, “God, I love that gown.”

“I’m so happy she came back for another viewing,” someone else said.

Oh my goodness.

I’m glad you guys brought the iconic dress back.

Nothing could have made me happier!”

Thankfully, this dress, along with hundreds of others from the original series, was kept safe in the Hocus Pocus star’s personal archive.

When deciding what outfits to use in the revival series, costume designer Danny Santiago and Molly Rogers heavily relied on the extensive log of vintage clothes.

Santiago told Us Weekly exclusively, “Having access to all of Sarah Jessica’s archives was so great.”

“I believe that’s the only show where you have someone who has actually saved all of these incredible, cherished pieces.”

He went on to say that the mysterious archive is “everything a fan would expect it to be,” including “so many beautiful things.”

While a few items, such as the purple Fendi baguette bag and, made a triumphant return.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.