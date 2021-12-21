Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker has responded to claims that her And Just Like That co-star Chris Noth sexually assaulted several women.

On Monday, December 20, she issued a joint statement with costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the allegations against Chris Noth,” reads a message shared across all three Sex and the City stars’ Instagram Stories.

“We stand behind the women who have spoken up about their traumatic experiences.

We recognize that it must be a difficult task, and we applaud them for it.”

The Hollywood Reporter published two women’s accounts of alleged nonconsensual encounters with the actor, 67, on Thursday, December 16.

In 2004, when Zoe was 22, she claimed that the Sex and the City alum “rape[d]her from behind.”

“I realized there was blood on my shirt,” she told the outlet about the “painful” experience.

I was able to get out of there.

I went to a friend’s place [in the same West Hollywood building].

I had stitches all over my body.

Two cops were dispatched.

I’m not going to say who it was.”

Lily, the other woman, claimed that Noth “totally violated” her in his apartment in 2015.

“Marriage, he said, is a ruse.”

Monogamy is a myth, according to Lily.

“From the back of a chair, [he]was having sex with me.

We were looking at ourselves in the mirror.

As it happened, I was in tears.

… I changed into my skirt in the bathroom.

I had a bad mood.

… All of my fantasies about this star, whom I had adored for years, had vanished.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago are categorically false,” the Equalizer star, who has been married to wife Tara Wilson since 2012, said in a statement to Us Weekly.

These stories could have been written 30 years ago or just a few days ago — no means no — that is a line I did not cross.

The encounters were mutually agreed upon.

It’s difficult not to be suspicious of the timing of these reports.

I’m not sure why they’re coming out now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

Noth joined Parker, 56, earlier this month.

