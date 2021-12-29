Sarah Jessica Parker’s New York flagship is closed ‘until further notice’ due to an Omicron Surge.

As the Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarmingly fast rate, Sarah Jessica Parker and the entire SJP Collection boutique staff announced the closure of the New York City flagship on Tuesday, December 28.

“Our 54th Street Flagship Boutique will be closed until further notice due to growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in New York City,” the company stated on Instagram.

“Keeping our customers and employees safe and healthy is our top priority.”

“As we work toward a safe reopening,” the statement continued, “keep following us here for updates.”

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience, and we look forward to seeing you again soon.”

“You can also call the boutique at 646-863-2133 during store hours to speak to a member of our staff who would be thrilled to assist you remotely,” the brand says.

This news comes just weeks after HBO’s highly anticipated Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That, was released.

And now that Parker’s style has resurfaced, it’s safe to assume that fans were eager to visit the SJP boutique as soon as possible.

Despite the sad news, Instagram users are praising the team for temporarily closing the store.

One comment on the post said, “Thank you for making a responsible decision in the interest of public health.”

“Right thing to do,” said another, adding an emoji of clapping.

Parker and her late business partner, George Malkemus, started the SJP collection seven years ago in 2014.

The brand is well-known for its high-end footwear, as well as fragrances and accessories.

“We both agreed that our shoes needed to be handcrafted in Italy, which has a long history of being known as the home of the world’s finest shoemakers,” the brand says on its website.

As the Omicron variant spreads, businesses in the Big Apple are rethinking safety procedures. SJP’s NYC fashion boutique is one of them.

