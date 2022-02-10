Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green, her ‘Buffy’ co-star, share a childhood memory.

To honor her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green’s birthday, Sarah Michelle Gellar is going old school with him.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress used Instagram to wish Green a happy 48th birthday.

“Happy birthday @sethgreen I’ve loved you a long time!!!” she captioned a photo of them as kids.

He has his arm around Gellar, who is dressed in a bright pink ensemble.

Maybe they were celebrating Halloween or going to a costume party.

In any case, this isn’t the first time Gellar has shared that image on Instagram.

On Green’s birthday exactly a year ago, she included it in a video tribute to the actor.

“Well @sethgreen, 36 plus years of friendships, three continents, goodness knows how many hair colors, and shockingly for hollywood, only two marriages between us Sadly this is the longest I’ve gone without a hug from you EVER So on your birthday, this digital hug and trip down memory lane will have to do,” Gellar wrote at the time.

“Happy birthday, my dear friend; I adore you.”

Green also took to Instagram to wish himself a happy birthday and tease his upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

Green plays Scott Evil from the Austin Powers films in the 21-second clip.

Green co-starred with Gellar in the WB’s supernatural drama series as Daniel “Oz” Osbourne.

In fact, it was only last summer that Gellar told ET’s Rachel Smith about her two children’s reactions to seeing her in the classic horror series.

The good news is that they like it!

“Up until the pandemic, my kids hadn’t really seen anything I’d done except, I believe, Scooby Doo,” Gellar said.

“However, my daughter and son began watching Buffy during the pandemic, and it was fascinating to watch their reactions.”

Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8, are the actress’s children.

