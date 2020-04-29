 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sarah Michelle Gellar Dyed Her Hair Pink as a ”New and Creative Way” to Embarrass Her Kids

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t letting quarantine stop her from “embarrassing” her kids—a mom’s gotta do what a mom’s gotta do. 

On Instagram on Tuesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Cruel Intentions actress shared her new hair transformation.

“Well because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” the actress said in a video posted on social media, showing off her new pink hair. “Quaran-color.” 

“#RoseAllDay,” she captioned her video. “Or until it fades out.” 

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress isn’t the first celebrity to change up her hairstyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend and in the past few weeks, Ryan Reynolds showed off his growing locks, Pauly D showed off his “quarantine beard,” Armie Hammerstarted rocking a mohawk and horshoe mustache, while stars like Hilary Duffopted for a completely different hair color like Gellar. 

Scroll through to see more of our favorite celebrity at-home hair transformations! 

