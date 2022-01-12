Sarah Michelle Gellar Isn’t a Fan of 2022 Trends, So She’s Bringing Back the ’80s

Sarah Michelle Gellar Isn’t Impressed With 2022 Trends, So She’s Reviving the ’80s

Sarah Michelle Gellar just made a strong case for the return of ’80s beauty trends, and her fans are all for it.

The 44-year-old actress posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, January 12 that looked like it came straight out of the legendary decade.

She wore blue eyeshadow and a bold blush, with glossy pink lipstick to finish.

Her hair was pulled back into a bun, allowing her fringe bangs and face framing tendrils to take the spotlight.

Not only that, but there’s more.

Two mismatched neon lightning bolt earrings completed the ensemble.

“Since I’ve been underwhelmed by 2022 so far, I’m thinking of bringing 1983 back,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comments section in droves, ostensibly signing the petition for a return to the trends.

Selma Blair wrote, “I’m fine with that,” while Rachel Godwin, a celebrity hairstylist, said, “YES!”

One user noted that the entire look gave off “Gem and the Holograms” vibes, while others agreed with her call for a “return to the ’80s.”

Gellar isn’t the only celebrity who has advocated for the revival of decades-old trends.

Fashion from the 1990s and early 2000s is making a comeback, according to everyone from Tori Spelling to Christina Aguilera.

The “Lady Marmalade” singer stated her support for a low-rise jean revival in a November 2021 interview.

“I’m aware that low rise is making a comeback, as are under-the-boob moments.

In an interview with InStyle, she stated, “It’s really nice to look back and recognize a lot of these moments.”

“I know a lot of female artists go through this, but we get a lot of flak for doing certain things, and not everyone gets it.”

In an April 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Spelling expressed her delight at the resurgence of the crop top and mom jeans trend.

While Spelling “invented” a few of the looks on 90210 and enjoys seeing her daughter wear them, she admitted that she has yet to embrace all of them again.

“I get the impression that we created the styles; they’re back now, and everything is fine,” Spelling said.

“However, my best friend Jennie Garth constantly tells me, ‘You can’t wear that.'”

