Sarah Snook of Succession Talks About Jeremy Strong’s “Different” Acting Approach

After an interview that delved deep into cast members real-life thoughts about the family drama, Sarah Snook revealed her thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s set habits.

Sisterly love at its finest.

On December 1st,

For the New Yorker, Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong, revealing that the actor takes his performances to a level that Logan Roy would enjoy—all or nothing.

Strong’s dedication to playing Kendall Roy led to real-life pain, not just the emotional kind we last saw him in when he faced the turmoil of being ostracized by his father, according to the profile, which stated that Strong has suffered injuries for the role, including impacting his tibia and femur in one scene and fracturing his foot in another.

As if that wasn’t proof enough of Jeremy’s intensity, Schulman spoke with cast members who expressed apprehension about their co-star’s methods.

Sarah Snook, who plays Kendall’s sister Shiv, had nothing but praise for her co-star.

On Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast in December, she was asked about her co-star.

“Jeremy is fantastic,” the actress said on page 8 of the script.

He is a one-of-a-kind person and actor who works in a different way than most others.

Each of us works in a unique manner.

“Each of us has a different way of doing things.”

Strong’s method of acting “might be something that helps him,” but “I can tell you that it doesn’t help me” in scenes together, according to Kieran Culkin of the New Yorker.

Brian Cox was concerned about Strong’s intense nature during filming. “The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous,” Cox said.

“All I’m concerned about is what he does to himself.”

I’m concerned about the crisis situations he puts himself in to prepare.”

Strong himself admitted that he could come across as “difficult” to his co-stars, but he added, “Sometimes there must even be room for necessary roughness.”

While fans of the show are enthralled by any type of high-stakes storyline, one Hollywood A-lister had a different opinion.

Jessica Chastain, who co-starred in Zero Dark Thirty alongside Strong, tweeted on Tuesday, Dec.

7, “I’ve known Jeremy Strong for 20 years and collaborated on two films with him.”

He is a lovely individual.

His work is both inspiring and passionate.

The resulting profile…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Succession’s Sarah Snook Discusses Jeremy Strong’s “Different” Approach to Acting