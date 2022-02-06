Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy in the film ‘Succession,’ has no idea what she meant when she said, ‘I May Not Love You, but I Do Love You.’

Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) has made a number of questionable statements and actions on Succession.

Her marriage to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is strained, as she teases him about having an open relationship.

“I may not love you, but I do love you,” she said in Season 3 of Succession.

On December 1, Snook was a guest on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

8 days before the Season 3 finale of Succession.

Even Snook was perplexed when asked about Shiv’s line.

Tom spent the majority of Season 3 of Succession expecting to go to prison as Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) fall guy.

Shiv was disappointed that she wouldn’t be able to have the house to herself when he got off the bus.

Snook, on the other hand, was taken aback by what she said to Tom in Italy.

“What is the difference between ‘I may not love you but I do love you,’ and ‘I may not love you but I do love you,’?” Snook asked on Awards Circuit.

“Does she even realize how painful it is to say that to someone?”

Snook may not understand what Shiv was saying, but it made sense in light of everything else Shiv has said over the course of Succession’s three seasons.

“Who is this woman who can’t be vulnerable?” Snook wondered.

“She’s probably gotten away with a lot of things because of her charm, wealth, and entitlement.”

However, I suppose there’s a limit to how far you can push someone.”

The lavish Italian setting for such a bombshell was also appreciated by Snook.

“What a setting for that conversation to take place in Bagno Vignoni, walking around this ancient pool that looked like it was some sort of gestational pool of something,” Snook added.

“Talking about fertility, babies, and the future in such a lighthearted way.”

‘If we freeze, it’ll be two Olympics until you’re ready.’ And these massive conversations, which I admire Mark [Mylod] for directing.

These massive discussions take place in such a casual and almost insignificant manner…

