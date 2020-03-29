Sardines in oil, the dream box

Animated photo Emmanuel Pierrot for Release.

The other night, we go down to smoke a cigarette in the deserted street. A handful of minutes stolen at containment, without certificate of exit. And you know what ? It takes three attempts to dial the front door code. Forgotten sesame, lost the four digits during this temporary amnesia. Or rather, it’s a furious urge to go outside that bars our memories.

Marseille’s soap

Everything escapes us, even the usual scent of waxed stairs on Friday. We hang on to the purring of France Inter on the landing of the fourth floor. Back in our perch, we wash our hands mechanically with big Marseille soap and then just as mechanically, we go to watch the twilight on the roofs of Paris where the golden point of the Bastille column stands out.

Porthole and radio

It’s crazy what we started to love, our window on the courtyard. We open it at dawn and close it at midnight. This is our porthole to the world, with the radio, of which one can never say enough how much the voices are a breadcrumb in these secluded times. During the siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 – January 27, 1944, one million civilian victims), the speed of a metronome radio signaled to residents the impending air strikes. At the moment, we are constantly eating war books as if we had to reconnect with the memory of the worst to try to find our bearings in this present which confuses us. This is how we borrowed the Path of souls by Joseph Boyden (1), the story of two Cree Indians enlisted in the Canadian army on the northern front of France during the First World War.

Opinel

It’s bectance time but hunger is absent for subscribers tonight. So we turn a bit disillusioned around the stove, like a dog smelling without conviction the industrial kibbles of his bowl to which he would have preferred the master’s soup. When the desire is not imperative, you have to know how to reconnect with the preliminaries. We open the drawer and grab the Opinel with the idea of ​​slicing an onion, our muse when inspiration in the kitchen is desired. The blade of the surin being tired, we rummage in the brothel of utensils to find what takes our place of whetstone: a red pebble hard as iron (there must be in it). We nicknamed it “Corsica” because its shape recalls the contours of the island and yet we picked it up on a Breton beach. The Opinel likes to thread a thread over its rough skin before thinly slicing the onion into thin rings.

Gourmet lichettes

We would be an orphan of taste if the onion were to disappear. Tonight, he calls sardines in oil and a stale piece of stale bread that will make delicious lichettes to dip in the box. We have always had a real tenderness for canning because it has saved us from all our cravings at the point of time: from tuna to escabeche which we like to marry with a box of chickpeas with flageolet beans which are so pleasing to l spine, passing the box of peaches in syrup gobbles under the duvet looking at Vikings on Netflix. We must also confess that we were sometimes unfair with canned food, when on windy nights and Chardonnay, we massacred a box of cold cassoulet above the sink at midnight. But tonight is luxury, a king’s feast as we open a can of 2016 vintage sardines, caught off Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie (Vendée). And suddenly, the surf of our dreams fled to the open sea at night.

Maquis and azure

When will we see the sea, lost in a maze of sharp rocks between the maquis and the azure? Enjoy the solitude and the silence of nature and you are not maso when you write this. Because, paradoxically, confinement stifles loneliness and silence and imposes a vacuum on us. The one in the street where we almost laughed while contemplating two Vélib abandoned on a sidewalk. Vélib, funny name for a bicycle at the time of the coronavirus where one can no longer come and go, stroll on two wheels nose in the wind in Paname. So, we have the pocket kitchen window where, after the sardines and the onion, we want to read aloud the words of the narrator of the Path of souls : “I dream of the country. We don’t sleep well around here, but I learned to dream with my eyes open. “

Sardines, lentils, herbs…

Oil sardines are a lot of trouble shooting ammunition in our galley. They can accompany a multitude of ingredients also taken out of the cupboard like a salad of green lentils cooked twenty-five minutes with a bouquet but salted at the end of cooking only to prevent them from hardening. They are a real treat with potatoes cooked in a field dress with a small sauce of crème fraîche or fromage blanc and chopped herbs (parsley, chives, new onion tails, etc.). And for a TV aperitif, don’t forget the sardine rillettes: you need one or two boxes. Remove the edges if they are whole. Crumble the sardines delicately. Add fresh cheese, mascarpone or even fromage blanc, shallots, chopped fresh herbs, a dash of lemon juice and all the spices of your choice: pepper, cayenne pepper, Espelette, curry… Gently mix the everything and put in the fridge. Serve on toast. In season, you can stuff tomatoes with this preparation.

(1) “The path of souls” by Joseph Boyden (ed. The Pocket Book, 7.90 euros, 2018)

Jacky durand