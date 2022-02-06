Sarita Choudhury, star of ‘And Just Like That,’ on the ‘Diwali’ Episode ‘Sari’ Controversy

Carrie Bradshaw and her new BFF Seema Patel shop for ethnic Indian outfits, referring to them casually as saris, in the And Just Like That “Diwali” episode.

Some HBO Max fans thought the show misrepresented the clothing.

However, Seema’s actress, Sarita Choudhury, recently explained why the word sari was used in the episode.

And Just Like That’s first ten episodes had more variety than Sex and the City’s entire six-season run.

The show made every effort to capture the mood of the era.

As a result, it provided new friends and diverse cultural experiences to each of its three main characters: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristen Davis).

Seema takes Carrie to an Indian “sari shop” in Episode 6 to help her find an outfit for her family’s Diwali celebration.

When Carrie offers to accompany her, Seema says, “Well, let’s get you a sari,” implying that Carrie should wear it out of “cultural appreciation” rather than “appropriation.”

Carrie, however, is not wearing a sari when she arrives at the party.

The embroidered flowing skirt she wears is referred to as a “lehenga” or “ghagra” in Hindi, while the cropped blouse is called a “choli.”

Some viewers chastised the show for making a blunder in the distinction.

Others pointed out that the majority of the clothes in the ostensibly “sari shop” were “lehengas.”

Choudhury recently discussed her time on And Just Like That.

She also pointed out that her character did wear a sari in response to fan criticism of the mixup.

She also revealed that the shop had a wide selection of clothing.

Choudhury told AV Club, “When we went to the location of that store, it had saris and lehengas.”

“The light had to be angled to one side.”

Seema may have suggested Carrie get a sari, according to the actor.

However, it’s possible that Carrie changed her mind.

Choudhury added, “We also never saw what Carrie actually bought.”

“She had the option of looking at saris and then changing her mind.”

In her interview with AV Club, Choudhury acknowledged how much work went into the “Diwali” episode.

She also explained why she thinks the word “sari” was mixed up…

