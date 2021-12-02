Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, joins the Elite Models agency.

Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, joins Elite Models, an A-list modeling agency.

Sasha Attwood may have had a rocky relationship with footballer Jack Grealish recently, but she’s putting her best foot forward by signing with A-list modeling agency Elite Models.

After her Manchester City and England star boyfriend was linked to both Emily Atack and Amber Gill, the stunning blonde has maintained a respectful silence.

She, on the other hand, has been preoccupied with her work.

“I am so excited to be working with Elite Model Management,” the fashionista said.

“I’ve been modeling since I was 12 years old, and I’m looking forward to the next stage of my career.”

It comes after Love Island star Maura Higgins signed a similar deal with the agency, which also has a branch in the United States, last week.

“We’re thrilled to sign Sasha to Elite Model Management London and our sister agency EWG Management in NY and LA,” an Elite spokesperson said.

“Elite takes pride in working with a diverse range of talented individuals at the pinnacle of their professions.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Sasha.”

The Manchester-born model was photographed at an Amazon bash in London on Wednesday, and she hopes to attend more high-profile events in the future.

Last week, The Sun on Sunday reported that she and Jack are working hard to get their relationship back on track and that they are rising above the drama.

“This is a huge move for Sasha and is expected to lead to some major high-fashion campaigns,” a source said.

“She has an incredible look, and it’s a wonderful moment for her after a difficult few weeks.”

“Sasha is astute and knows what she’s doing.

“She believes that if they play their cards right, she and Jack can still be the next Posh and Becks.”

THE LITTLE MIX girls have spent a decade at the top of the charts, but it appears that they are parting ways.

We can reveal that Leigh-Anne Pinnock is the latest member of the group to consider a solo career, and that she is in talks with a major record label.

Jade Thirlwall, her bandmate, was in top-secret talks with record label Atlantic, according to our sister publication Bizarre.

According to sources, Leigh-Anne is “thrilled” to be on the verge of landing her own lucrative record deal. She will co-host the Mobo Awards in Coventry next month.

“This is super exciting for Leigh-Anne,” a source said last night.

She has a lot of ambitions as a solo artist.

“The team she’s speaking with has been extremely supportive of her goals,…

