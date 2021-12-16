Sasha Banks, of WWE, attends the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sasha Banks of WWE makes an appearance at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sasha Banks of WWE made an appearance on the red carpet for the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Last year, “The Boss” made her Disney debut as Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian who, in the season finale, finds herself fighting alongside Din Djarin against Moff Gideon.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero,” reads the official synopsis for the film.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.”

Tom Holland, who has played Spider-Man in five MCU films, went so far as to say that this latest installment is on par with an Avengers film.

“It [felt]much larger than previous Spider-Man films.”

We were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew, so it felt similar in some ways.

“And then it felt like a completely different franchise in other ways,” Holland recently said on The Project.

“We were having these villains return in these roles, and the action sequences are much bigger, funnier, more emotional, and the stakes are much higher,” says the director.

“It really did feel like we were making something akin to an Avengers movie,” he continued.

“I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible,” Holland said in a separate interview with Total Film about his five years as the iconic character.

I truly learned how to defend myself.

When you first start making these movies, you have to do as you’re told and don’t question it.

However, as time passes, you realize that you are a character in your own film and that you must safeguard yourself.

I’ll say ‘No’ as a complete sentence on occasion.

I’ve learned how to advocate for myself and how to conduct myself professionally as a leader.

I’ve figured out how…

