Sasha Banks of WWE wears Spider-Man gear on SmackDown for the premiere of No Way Home.

Sasha Banks of WWE wears Spider-Man gear on SmackDown for the opening weekend of No Way Home.

Sasha Banks made her SmackDown debut tonight, joining Toni Storm in a tag match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

Tonight’s SmackDown is also part of a big Marvel weekend, as it’s the big premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Banks’ attire indicates.

Banks wore Spider-Man-themed clothing tonight, complete with classic red and blue colors and webs running down her boots.

Banks also walked the No Way Home red carpet for the premiere, and was excited to see the web-slinger in action.

We don’t expect the film to slow down in terms of ticket sales and critical acclaim.

During the tag match, Banks was pitted against Shotzi and Flair, and she has a history with both of them, having faced Shotzi in a major match prior to Survivor Series, and Shotzi later turned on Banks despite being on her team at the event.

Banks and Flair, on the other hand, have been going back and forth for a minute now, ever since Flair arrived on SmackDown, and Flair takes every opportunity to hurt Banks.

She had Shotzi hold her tonight so she could slam her into the barricade with a vicious chop.

Storm will be Flair’s next title opponent, and Banks has been in Storm’s corner throughout their feud.

There were a lot of pies thrown, and Storm will almost certainly face Flair for the title at some point soon, possibly on Day 1.

The Spider-Man gear is incredible, as you can see in the photos above.

What do you think of Sasha’s Spider-Man gear, and who should she tackle next? Perhaps some Doctor Strange gear? Let us know in the comments, or you can always reach out to me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to discuss all things wrestling and Marvel!

