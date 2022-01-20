‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Bill Hader is dating Anna Kendrick: ‘They’re Really Into Each Other’

‘They’re Really Into Each Other,’ Anna Kendrick says of her relationship with ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Bill Hader.

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are dating, according to Us Weekly, after previously starring as siblings in 2019’s Noelle.

According to a source, Kendrick, 36, and Hader, 43, grew closer over the past year because “they were both single at the same time.”

“They’re really into each other,” the insider adds, “and they make each other laugh a lot.”

“They’re keeping their relationship under wraps, but close friends are aware.”

Hader’s daughters, Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey, have “already bonded,” according to the source.

From 2006 to 2018, the former spouses were married.

Hader and the Last Five Years actress co-starred as brother-sister duo Nick and Noelle Claus in the Disney(plus) Christmas film, which debuted in November 2019.

Nick (Hader) is set to take over their family’s legacy after their father, the original Santa Claus, passes away.

He flees to Arizona, where Noelle (Kendrick) and her elf nanny (Shirley MacLaine) set out to find him and save the holiday season.

In a November 2019 interview with Collider, the Twilight actress gushed about working with Hader.

“Breaking is a major issue for me.

Bill, on the other hand, describes himself as a soft touch, so if I break, he breaks,” she said at the time.

“That way, I can say, ‘He started it!'”

For his part, the Trainwreck actor recalled being drawn in by the film’s amusing script, as well as playing a yoga-teaching Santa Claus and working with Kendrick.

“I was reading [the script]and thinking, ‘Oh, I see where this is going.’ Then I thought, ‘Oh, wow, yoga instructor.’

‘Wow, OK,’ [Marc Lawrence] has a great imagination for that stuff,” Hader said in the same interview with Collider.

“However, it’s been fantastic; it’s been a lot of fun.”

… When I told [my kids]about the movie, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m reading a script now about this woman who, you know, Santa Claus’ daughter becomes Santa.’ And they were like, ‘A girl Santa?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And they were like, ‘But does she have a beard?’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no.’

