‘Saturday Night Live’ refutes claims that Pete Davidson skipped rehearsals due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

‘Saturday Night Live’ refutes claims that Pete Davidson skipped rehearsals because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

To set the record straight,

Pete Davidson’s work at Saturday Night Live has been unaffected by his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

After a report claimed that the SNL cast thought Davidson, 28, was becoming a “total diva” on set after the King of Staten Island star allegedly missed a “few days” of rehearsals last week but was still allowed to perform, an NBC spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 20.

The spokesperson insisted on Thursday, “It is not true.”

In recent months, the comedian, who was first linked to Kardashian, 41, in October 2021, has been spending a lot more time in Los Angeles.

In December 2021, a source exclusively told Us that he has also been showing Kardashian around his hometown of New York, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been “loving.”

In the same month, Kenan Thompson revealed to Us exclusively what the cast of Saturday Night Live thought of Davidson’s budding romance with KKW Beauty founder.

Thompson, 43, said at the time, “I believe we were all [surprised].”

“It came out of nowhere, but I’m not sure.”

It’s nice to see love succeed.”

“I’m happy” if his “little bro” Davidson is happy, added the Kenan and Kel alum, who has shared the SNL stage with the Staten Island native since 2014.

The couple has recently increased their quality time together, taking a trip to the Bahamas earlier this month and then being seen on an “intimate date” at Jon and Vinny’s on January 11.

Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, has made it clear that he is not Davidson’s biggest fan as the two continue to get closer.

In fact, in a verse of his leaked song “My Life Was Never Eazy,” which dropped on January 14, the 44-year-old Yeezy designer slammed the Suicide Squad star.

The Grammy winner, who divorced Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, raps in the snippet, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

West raised more eyebrows earlier this month when he claimed that the author of Selfish kept the location of their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party a secret.

Later, he showed up at the party, which was held on.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Denies Claims Pete Davidson Missed Rehearsals Amid Kim Kardashian Romance