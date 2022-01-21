‘Saturday Night Live’ Responds to Rumors That Pete Davidson Has Missed Rehearsals Due to His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Is Pete Davidson blinded by love? According to a recent report in The Sun UK, the 28-year-old comedian has been missing Saturday Night Live rehearsals and shirking responsibilities to the show because of his romance with Kim Kardashian West.

However, ET can confirm that Davidson’s absence from SNL rehearsals is “not true” due to his relationship with the 41-year-old reality star.

“He hasn’t missed any rehearsals at all,” an SNL spokesperson told ET on Thursday.

Davidson and Kardashian, who started dating in October after Kardashian hosted an episode of the sketch comedy show, were spotted out on a dinner date on Tuesday, January.

11, just a few days before Saturday Night Live’s return the following Saturday with guest host Ariana DeBose.

According to The Sun, this indicated that Davidson was not in New York for the episode’s rehearsals.

That claim is refuted by the long-running show.

In the episode’s “Cold Open” sketch, Davidson played a Joe Biden from an alternate universe where everything is better.

In the sketch, Davidson’s Biden mocked the comic’s high-profile love life, joking, “Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson.. This world is probably more fun for him.”

Last week’s outing in Los Angeles came after the couple’s post-New Year’s Eve trip to the Bahamas, and a source told ET last week that Kardashian “has such a great time” with her new beau and is “definitely attracted to him.”

“He makes her laugh, messes around with her, and has a good sense of humour,” the source said.

“It’s great for Kim to be in that environment.”

Pete knows how to communicate with Kim.

He is the most self-assured of the group, but not arrogant.

That’s why it works for them.

Pete is super sexy to Kim, and she admires his knowledge of comedy, which she is unfamiliar with.”

“Kim is just going with the flow,” the source continued, “but they’re spending so much time together right now, and things are really good.”

