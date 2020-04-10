Saturday Night Live Returning to NBC With Remotely-Produced Content

Saturday Night Live is coming back, with a twist.

SNL hasn’t produced new episodes since the Daniel Craig-hosted March 7 episode because of the spread of the coronavirus. However, on Saturday, April 11, the long-running series will return with original content featuring material produced remotely by Saturday Night Live cast members who are practicing social distancing. “Weekend Update” will be part of the new episode.

Saturday Night Live originally had new episodes planned for March 28, April 4 and April 11. John Krasinski was set to host the March 28 episode with musical guest Dua Lipa. Production is now on hold indefinitely after previously being suspended on March 16.

In addition to Craig, season 45 hosts have included John Mulaney, RuPaul, Adam Driver, J.J. Watt, Eddie Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Jennier Lopez, Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, David Harbour, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Woody Harrelson.

The season 45 cast includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang.

A number of other late-night and talk shows have resumed production with hosts anchoring from home. The Tonight Show, Late Night, Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and The View are among the shows now remotely producing new episodes remotely.

Saturday Night Live returns with new content on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)