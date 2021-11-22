‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Peter Aykroyd, brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died at the age of 66.

‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Peter Aykroyd, brother of Dan Aykroyd, died at the age of 66.

Peter’s death was announced during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Simu Liu, when a title card reading “Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021″ appeared onscreen.

On Twitter, the sketch show paid tribute to the late comedian by sharing The Java Junkie, a short film in which he starred.

His death has remained a mystery.

Peter, like his brother, began his career as a member of the Second City comedy troupe before joining Saturday Night Live in 1979.

For one year, he worked as both a writer and a cast member on the late-night show, earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.

Peter and Dan collaborated on films such as Coneheads, Spies Like Us, and Dragnet in the years that followed.

Nothing but Trouble, a comedy written by the Aykroyd brothers, was released in 1991.

