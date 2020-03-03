Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong Was Brought to Tears Working With This Celeb

It’s not all laughs on Saturday Night Live, according to Cecily Strong.

On Monday, the longtime cast member stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and couldn’t help but gush over recent SNL host RuPaul, who left her in tears of joy after sharing the stage together during their Designing Women-inspired sketch.

“It was such a dream to get to that with Ru,” she told host Seth Meyers, revealing that the RuPaul’s Drag Race host‘s episode also took place on her birthday. “I was like, ‘I can’t think about it yet because I’m going to happy cry.’ And finally, at the end of the show, I got to, like, turn to Ru and go, like, ‘That was the best moment of my life.'”

Last week, Cecily got to show off her musical chops with host and SNL alum John Mulaney for their “Airport Sushi” sketch, which parodied various Broadway show tunes and even featured a surprise cameo from Jake Gyllenhaal. For her part, Cecily was tasked with singing “America” from West Side Story and admitted that it was a harder feat than intended.

“This song, in particular, was driving me insane because it’s a very hard song to do,” she said. “And then they want you to do it on live TV, and it’s very difficult. And at one point, they didn’t have the ‘bye-bye,’ that bit, and I was like, ‘We gotta get the ‘bye-bye’ back.'”

Still on the topic of this season’s SNL hosts, Seth applauded Cecily for her stunt work in her sketch with host Chance the Rapper, where the two were suspended in the air on wires for their “Love At First Sight” sketch. Despite coming together in the dress rehearsals, the comedienne and the “All Night” rapper were faced with plenty of technical difficulties as the sketch unfolded during the live show.

“Immediately, at air, we went, ‘Let’s go,’ like, to go that and were immediately pulled the wrong way. So, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be great.’ And then I was stuck. They were trying to hook [SNL cast member] Beck [Bennett] up…they couldn’t hook him up. So, I was just stuck dangling upside down over a chair for, like, a full minute.”

Speaking of sketches gone wrong, Seth asked the funnywoman to recall the ones that “hard core” bombed during dress rehearsal, which launched her into a hilarious anecdote involving her and former SNL cast member Vanessa Bayer.

“The biggest bomb was—I don’t know if you were there for it—but Vanessa and I were playing, like, two forensic detectives from Buffalo,” she said. “And we just kept going, ‘Oh, gross.’ And…being like, ‘Oh, gross. Look at that hair.’ And it was, like, not a laugh from the second we walked in and it was like, ‘Oh, no. There’s four more minutes of this. Doesn’t change…And another character is going to enter. And they’re going to sound the same.'”

