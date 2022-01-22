Savannah Blackstock, Brandon’s daughter, gives birth to her first child.

Savannah Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock’s daughter, gives birth and welcomes her first child.

Savannah Blackstock, Brandon’s daughter, gave birth to her and boyfriend Quentin Lee’s first child on January 17th.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, January 19, with a photo of the newborn’s footprints and the baby’s due date.

In a September Instagram post, the 20-year-old cradled her stomach in a gray dress, revealing her baby bump.

The Tennessee native captioned her reveal, “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept.”

“Sorry,” Lee apologized.

I’ve been rather preoccupied.

While on a snowy hike the following month, the soon-to-be father-to-be gave another glimpse of his partner’s growing belly.

Savannah wished Lee a happy birthday in June of the following year after the couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she exclaimed at the time. “I am so blessed to have found someone who is so perfect for me.”

“I am excited to be a part of your development, and I will always be there for you through thick and thin.”

You have brought me happiness that I had no idea existed.

“Forever and always, you have my heart.”

Brandon, 44, and his then-wife, Melissa Ashworth, welcomed Savannah in 2002, followed by Seth, 15, four years later.

Following the breakup of the former couple in 2012, the talent manager moved on to Kelly Clarkson.

With the American Idolalum, 39, he has a daughter River, 7, and a son Remington, 5.

In June 2020, the Grammy winner filed for divorce from Brandon, and the couple was declared legally separated in September of that year.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, their “marital or domestic partnership status” will end in January 2022.

The “Walk Away” singer has been having a “tough” time coparenting with the Texas native since their split.

“It’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places,” she explained during a February episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

“As long as it’s about the kids and their best interests, we’re on board.”

In the same month, a source told Us exclusively that the two were dating.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Brandon Blackstock’s Daughter Savannah Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby