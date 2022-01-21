Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-stepdaughter, gives birth to her first child amid the pop star’s acrimonious divorce.

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, has become a grandfather after his daughter Savannah gave birth to a child.

In June 2020, the American Idol alum filed for divorce from Brandon.

Savannah shared a photo of baby footprints on Instagram, captioning it, “January 17, 2022.”

People were enthralled by the news and flocked to the comments section to express their delight.

“Congratulations, mama! Sending love and best wishes to your sweet little family,” one person wrote.

“So happy for y’all! Congrats!” said another, while a third said, “So happy for you, such a blessing!”

Savannah and her boyfriend Quentin Lee first announced they were expecting in September 2020.

In a sweet maternity shoot, she flaunted her baby bump in a field at sunset while posing.

Savannah also hugged and danced with Quentin in the adorable photos, which she captioned, “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept…”

“Sorry… been busy,” Quentin added in his own announcement post.

newchapter (hashtag)

While it’s unclear how long the soon-to-be parents have been dating, they did go Instagram official in November 2019 while on a Florida beach vacation.

“I am so blessed to have found someone so perfect for me,” Savannah previously wrote about her beau.

“I’m excited to be a part of your development, and I’ll be there for you through thick and thin.”

“You bring me joy I didn’t know existed.”

Forever and always, you have my heart.

