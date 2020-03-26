Savannah Guthrie Says She’s Auditioning to Be an “Olympic Announcer” With Sweet Family Video

Savannah Guthrie is going for the gold.

The TODAY news anchor, who is co-anchoring from home as she recovers from a sore throat, caught up with Hoda Kotb during Wednesday’s episode and joked that she’s learned a special skill during her social distancing.

“Our producer, Jen, asked me if I have gotten any news skills…and I said, ‘No, except for I am auditioning to be an Olympic announcer,'” she teased before sharing a clip featuring her children Vale and Charley. In it, the adorable kiddos showed off their gymnastic skills and gave Savannah the opportunity to hone her craft as a sportscaster.

“And now, for his final routine, Cool Charley runs to the trampoline. Let’s see what he can do, everybody,” she said as the 3-year-old jumped on a kid-sized trampoline. “He’s got a big—oh, a big, wow. Now, look at the air that is his catching. Incredible. He’s been eating his broccoli, his green beans. Oh, the strength in those legs. Such artistry.”

Next up was Vale, who had a few tricks up her sleeves to impress the judges. “And now, in her final performance on the trampoline, stepping up in the 5-year-old category: Vale Feldman,” Savannah said. “You can see her height, her grace and her elegance. Look at the air she catches. Oh, it’s incredible.”

“Will she attempt her famous ‘star pose’ in the air?” the TODAY anchor asked. “It looks like she’s gearing up for it. Yes, she does it.”

After playing the video, Vale and Charley got a round of applause from Hoda. Reflecting on her children’s favorite new game, Savannah joked, “So, I’ve never been happier about a purchase than that trampoline. It’s cold outside. It burns up some energy.”

Unfortunately for the mom of two, it was just announced that the 2020 Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an official statement from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, it was revealed that the global games will now take place in 2021: “In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

