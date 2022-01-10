Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19 Today, as Hoda Kotb Returns to the Studio

As Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio, Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID-19.

As Hoda Kotb recovers, Savannah Guthrie revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

This week, Savannah Guthrie will be working from home.

On Monday, January 14, the Today host confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

10, jokes with co-host Hoda Kotb about “trading places.”

Savannah explained, “I’m working from home, and you’re back in the studio.”

“You have a COVID negative test, but I just got a COVID positive test, so here we go!”

Savannah also stated that she has “sniffles” but is otherwise in good health.

On January, Hoda revealed her diagnosis.

6 and has received two negative tests since then.

“Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” she tweeted at the time of her announcement.

Savannah and Hoda are the most recent celebs to contract the coronavirus in recent weeks.

After receiving a positive test, Late Night host Seth Meyers canceled his shows last week, while Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show revealed that he tested positive over the holidays.

The hosts were all fully vaccinated and had received the booster, which they attributed to their minor symptoms.

Numerous events, including the Grammy Awards in 2022, have been rescheduled due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, January 15th,

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the Recording Academy said in a statement released on February 5.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, the show will be held on January 31st.

We hope to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Moreover, a number of television shows and films have been put on hold due to the increased risk.

Read more here to see if your favorite shows have been affected by the surge.

