Savannah Has Had It With Brandon and Julia in The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Sneak Peek

Listen To Your Heart‘s big annoying love square is about to take some turns.

Tonight, Chris Harrison will force the six remaining couples on the Bachelor spinoff to switch partners for a date in an effort to really test their two-week old relationships, and you guessed it: Julia, who is currently with Sheridan, will be going on a date with Brandon, who is currently with Samantha.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the aftermath, and it seems that Brandon and Julia’s date went just about as well as Chris Harrison probably hoped it would. And now, even after we saw both of them commit themselves to their partners last week, both Brandon and Julia seem to be feeling those feelings again.

The clip shows Brandon informing Savannah of those feelings, and Savannah is not having it.

“So she still has feelings, ya know,” he says. “I think I still have feelings for her. I feel like you’re like 95% in this with me. I think we have a lot of work to do on communication.”

“Are we doing anything, or are you and Julia doing something?” Savannah asks.

“I don’t know,” says Brandon, ever the great communicator.

“How am I supposed to feel right now?” Savannah wonders.

And Brandon, who again, is such a great communicator, says “How do you want to feel?”

How would you I to feel after you just told me you have feelings for someone else? Well gee, I think I’d like to feel like you didn’t just tell me that.

“I want to feel chosen, and I don’t,” Savannah says, and somehow Brandon’s responses only get worse.

“I feel like you have somewhat of an attitude or an air about you that I’m not trying to fight you. Can we talk like adults? I would love that.”

All we gotta say is good luck Julia, ’cause you’re gonna need it. And we also gotta say you have to watch tonight’s episode, because it is a doozy, but come back afterwards for a chat with Julia that might just make you forgive her.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.