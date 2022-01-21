Save (dollar)50 on Sorel Shearling Boots during the holiday season.

We all need at least one pair of fashionable winter boots to pair with dressier outfits, and unfortunately for Us, Ugg boots look ridiculous with a cocktail dress.

Simpler boots are appropriate for casual days, but if we’re going out for a nice dinner, we’ll need a more elevated pair.

Not sure where to begin your search? These SOREL boots are just what you need! They have a casual design, but they’re stylish enough to pair with skirts or dresses in the winter.

We also love that they’re on sale, with (dollar)50 off these customer-favorite boots!

At Zappos, you can get the SOREL LennoxTM Lace Cozy boots (originally $200) for (dollar)150 with free shipping!

These shoes have the look and feel of a traditional combat boot, but with added features that make them extra warm for the winter.

First and foremost, the shearling patch on the front of the shoe effortlessly exudes a wintery vibe.

The shearling also extends to the shoe’s lining, ensuring that your feet stay warm while you’re wearing them.

These boots are made of genuine leather that has been waterproofed to withstand rain, sleet, and snow.

They come in all-black leather or one of two colors with tweed fabric panels on the sides.

Because of the contrast between edgy and feminine aesthetics, we love the look of combat boots with dresses in the summer, and you can channel the same energy in the colder months with these boots! They’ve become a Zappos favorite, which makes them even more exciting that they’re currently marked down.

The timing couldn’t be better, as we prepare for more snowfall and colder temperatures according to our weather apps.

But with these boots on hand, anything is possible while still looking stylish and comfortable.

