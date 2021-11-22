Save up to £40 on Always Pan and Perfect Pot during Our Place’s Black Friday sale.

The Black Friday deals for 2021 have been revealed by OUR Place, and they are incredible.

As part of Our Place’s month-long deals, they’re offering two of their most popular products at their biggest sale of the year.

Our Place pans, pots, and much more are available at a discount across the site.

The offers are only available from ourplace.co.uk, but be warned: last year’s Our Place Black Friday sale sold out on the first day, so act quickly!

The “Always Pan,” a cult favorite, is on sale for £85, a savings of £125.

It’s a “do-it-all wonder” that’s “designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware” – and it comes in eight gorgeous colors to match.

It’s deep enough to cook pasta, shallow enough to fry an egg, and comes with a steamer basket that can be removed. It also has life-proof features like a nesting spatula so you don’t have to dirty another plate, and a pour spout to make transferring sauce or excess grease a breeze.

While supplies last, this sale includes NEW colors in the Perfect Pot and Always Pan (Blanch, Lavender, and Sage).

The sales are only available on ourplace.com and will end on November 29th, giving you the entire month to shop.

Shoppers can also save money on Our Place’s newest product, the Perfect Pot.

Ourplace.co.uk is currently offering a £30 discount, bringing the price down to £110 from £140.

The Perfect Pot, like their best-selling Always Pan, has been designed to combine every single pot into one.

It replaces your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser, and spoon rest and can boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour, serve, and store.

It’s the ideal size for home, dinner parties, and everything in between.

If that wasn’t enough, there are also fantastic bundle deals on essentials, knives, and everything else in between.

Here are the best bargains we’ve found:

This year’s Black Friday is November 26th, so make a note of it now.

It is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, and is known for offering huge discounts and product deals.

Yes, Our Place will be open on Black Friday.

There’s a £40 discount right now…

