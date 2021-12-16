Save up to 40% on toys, Dooney and Bourke, Loungefly, and more with ShopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event.

Save up to 40% on toys, Dooney and Bourke, Loungefly, and more at ShopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event.

During shopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event, you can save up to 40% on the hottest toys, must-have clothes and accessories, home décor, and more.

The final days of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals sale have arrived, and the best deal has been saved for last.

Between now and the end of December,

They’re having a Mystery Savings Event on the 16th, where you can get up to 40% off hundreds of items.

Simply add the items to your bag to see how much of a discount you’ll receive.

The discounts appear to be very good based on what we’ve seen!

We won’t tell you how much you’ll save because it’s a mystery sale.

However, certain must-have items, such as Loungefly’s mini backpacks and select Dooney and Bourke collections, are included in the sale.

If you’re shopping for children, there’s no shortage of fantastic gifts that are currently on sale.

Who can resist an adorable Grogu toy? We know we can’t! There’s also a fantastic Disney Princess doll set, a talking Boba Fett action figure, weighted Disney character plush toys, and adorable pajama sets with matching pillows for sale.

The deadline for standard shipping before Christmas is December 15th.

So hurry over to shopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event today to take advantage of the savings.

We’ve compiled a list of a few things we’re interested in.

The majority of the items are on sale, while others are ones we think you should get.

Take a look at the examples below.

Why not stock up on cute lounge pants while they’re on sale? We love these Eeyore pants, but there are also Minnie Mouse and Sally options.

Spoiler alert: they’re all currently under (dollar)20!

Jerrod Maruyama’s super cute take on Disney Parks icons is adorable, and it looks even better on a Dooney andamp; Bourke satchel.

This bag, as unbelievable as it may seem, is included in the sale! Be sure to add it to your cart to see how much you’ll save! The best part is, this isn’t the only Dooney bag on sale…

