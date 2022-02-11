Save up to 87% on Good American, Madewell, and More at Nordstrom Rack’s Spring-Ready Flash Sale.

With spring approaching, it’s time to update your wardrobe! Today, you can save up to 87 percent on your favorite fashion and beauty brands.

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

Prices are correct as of the time of publication.

Even though we’re still in the middle of winter, spring will be here before you know it, and you’ll be trading in your Uggs for some cute sandals.

If you want to get ahead of the curve, we found a sale that will make updating your wardrobe much easier and less expensive!

Nordstrom Rack is having a Spring-Ready Flash Sale where you can get up to 87percent off brands you love like Good American, Madewell, Kate Spade, and more, which means you can get this (dollar)169 Good American parka for just (dollar)56 or this (dollar)40 Madewell tee for just (dollar)19. It’s also a great time to shop beauty because select products from Urban Decay, MAC, Laura Mercier, and more are included in the

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for clothes, shoes, makeup, or accessories.

During the Nordstrom Rack Spring-Ready Flash Sale, we’ve rounded up a few deals we think are worth taking advantage of.

Take a look at the ones listed below.

This weekender bag from Madden Girl will hold everything you need for a weekend away with your partner or best friends if you’re planning a Spring Break road trip.

It comes in seven different colors and has multiple pockets and compartments.

You can get this for (dollar)40 during the spring wardrobe refresh sale.

When it comes to spring wardrobe refreshes, don’t forget the accessories! This Madewell paper clip chain necklace is a great piece to have, and it’s only (dollar)15 right now.

If you’re in need of some new underwear, Nordstrom Rack has a three-pack of Calvin Klein bikinis for (dollar)18.

There are four other packs to choose from if you don’t like these colors and patterns.

It’s a must-see!

The days will no longer be cold and rainy…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Nordstrom Rack Spring-Ready Flash Sale: Save Up to 87percent Off Good American, Madewell and More