Saved from the bell by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Gives an update on how much Zack / Kelly time we will have in the resuscitation

Pull out your bricked phone and call a friend: We have new information on how much Kelly Kapowski-Morris will appear in Saved from the bellThe next sequel to the series.

Star of the original series Mark-Paul Gosselaar he had previously said that his on-screen wife, played by Tiffani Thiessen, would be back for revival "in a way, "In an interview on Saturday at the SCAD aTVfest, the actor TVLine gave a more detailed idea of ​​how much time the former high school favorites will have on the screen.

"As far as I know, it will be in one or two episodes with me," said Gosselaar, who will appear as a guest star in three episodes of the revival and will act as one of his executive producers. "She was working on it at the time [Netflix's Alexa & Katie],"

He added that the limited number of episodes of the couple "wasn't necessarily because of our desire to do it. It was more of a commitment to other things" - including his serial role in ABC's mixed,

“The fact that ABC allows me to do something for NBC makes me very grateful that they allow me to do that,” he said. (The series airs on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.)

As previously reported, original actor Mario Lopez (as A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (as Jessie Spano) will return for the single-camera revival, which comes from Tracey Wigfield (30 rock, The Mindy project). According to the official logline, Zack Morris – who is now the governor of California – ends up in hot water because he closed too many low-income high schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the state's top performing schools, including Bayside High, the influx of new students "gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and weird dose of reality."

The revival also plays Josie Totah (Champions) as Lexi, a sharp-tongued cheerleader; Mitchell Hoog (Roswell, New Mexico) as Mac Morris, Zach's charming son; Belmont Cameli (rich) as Jamie Spano, Jessie's sensitive son; Haskiri Velazquez (The birch) as Daisy, one of the new-to-bayside transplants; Alycia Pascual-Pena (chase) as Aisha, Daisy's most competitive best friend; and John Michael Higgins (Great news) as Bayside's new principle.

And what about the former Baysiders Lisa and Screech, whose portraitist Lark Voohries and Dustin Diamond Did you talk recently about your resuscitation exclusion? Gosselaar says he only read the first and eighth scripts of the project and "no idea" whether the characters are referenced in the sequel.

