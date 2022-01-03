Savers reveal how to cash in £5k by 2022 by completing clever online challenges ranging from cash stuffing to a savings ladder.

NOW that we’ve all wrapped our heads around the concept of 2022, many of us will be setting goals for the New Year.

One of the most common resolutions is to save as much money as possible or to set a goal for the new year.

With this in mind, OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk was eager to learn how we can save money as we get closer to 2022.

By analyzing views and likes on TikTok, in-house experts discovered the top three most viral videos that offer tips and tricks to save as much money as possible in the new year.

OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk also offers five helpful hints for staying financially aware over the holidays so that the new year is less stressful.

With over 230 million views for the search term (hashtag)cashstuffing on TikTok, the ‘Cash stuffing’ method has gone viral.

Simply buy a cash wallet and label all of the sleeves with your various saving categories.

This can include anything from bills, goals, and vacations to luxuries like clothes and shoes.

When you get paid or receive any type of money, you divide it equally among the categories.

It’s a simple but entertaining hack that puts you ahead of the game and keeps you organized!

Instead of saving a set amount and putting it away each month, TikTok star @jandralee created this viral video of a simple saving hack – that is more like a reward scheme! Jandra adds a twist: choose a reward that you want to get yourself, and multiply the price by 2, 3, or 4 (depending on how much you want to save).

For example, if you want to buy Apple Airpods for £119, you could multiply that amount by three, giving you £357. This way, you can buy the Airpods while saving £238.

Jandra boasts that you start with small rewards and gradually increase them, implying that you keep climbing the savings ladder.

@budgetsmatter’s ‘100 Envelope Challenge’ can save you £5,000 in just 100 days, or you can spread it out over the entire year to save even more.

To begin, you’ll need 100 envelopes with numbers ranging from 1 to 100 on them.

Then, put all of your envelopes in a box, and every day for the next 100 days, choose an envelope and stuff it with money based on the number written on it.

For example, if the envelope is marked with the number 10, you should put £10 inside.

