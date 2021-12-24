Saving £100s by transforming her daughter’s room with bargain finds from Facebook Marketplace and Etsy.

It can be difficult to make a rented home look exactly the way you want it to when you live there.

When faced with blank walls in her daughter’s room, one mother found a cost-effective solution.

Claire Vernon, 42, from Teddington, Greater London, has two children, ages 3 and 7, and uses the handle @housekidscats on Instagram to share photos of her family.

She used Facebook Marketplace, Amazon, and Etsy to completely transform her daughter’s room for just £50.

‘We’re staying somewhere for a couple of months while we’re moving house,’ Claire told LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I wanted to do something to decorate my little girl’s room here because she was upset about leaving her rainbow room.”

“I follow a couple of rental property Instagram accounts.

“While I didn’t use any of their ideas directly, they inspired me to seek out my own solutions!”

“Because we weren’t allowed to paint or wallpaper the walls, I decided to look for removable wall stickers.”

Claire used removable wall stickers from Etsy to decorate her daughter’s room, which she was inspired by wildlife and sea creatures.

“My little girl loves all wildlife, but she is especially interested in sea life right now, so she was very excited to have an under-the-sea theme,” she continued.

“She also wanted to get away from pink, which she claims isn’t her favorite color any longer!”

“I got the removable wall stickers from Olianda, an Etsy seller who posts on Instagram.”

“This seller had a lot of under the sea-themed peel-off wall decals for kids.”

“The pack I received included a whale, turtle, jellyfish, two rays, and a variety of starfish, corals, and small fish, as well as a whale, turtle, jellyfish, and two rays.”

“The whale is the biggest and measures just under 50 inches by 30 inches!” “It was great value for money because the stickers are huge!”

Claire also wanted to get her daughter a new bedside cabinet, but instead of buying one new, she went to Facebook Marketplace and found an upcycled one for £10.

“I was able to save money by purchasing a bedside cabinet from Facebook Marketplace – it was a steal at £10, and I upcycled it using pink leftover paint from my previous bedroom project, where my daughter and I painted a rainbow onto her old wall,” she explained.

“I got some starfish drawer handles from Amazon to go with the underwater theme.”



