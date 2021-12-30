Saving hundreds of dollars, the frugal mother of six has already purchased and wrapped all of her Christmas gifts for 2022.

Gemma Chamberlain, 37, claims to have saved hundreds of pounds by shopping for bargains in the sales.

The full-time caregiver explained that she prefers to avoid last-minute panic in December by receiving most gifts 12 months in advance.

“I’ve been sale shopping for years,” Gemma, who has already bought dozens, said.

It has made my life a lot easier, and we have saved a lot of money.”

Gemma’s five girls and one boy are between the ages of 16 and seven months.

“I also have two children’s birthdays in December, so we have to be prepared,” she explained.

Gemma shared photos of her first shopping haul, which included clothes, toiletries, and board games.

“I saved more than £100 in Tesco and £178 in Boots,” she continued, “I actually saved more than I spent.”

Everything was half price at Boots, and everything was reduced at Tesco.

At the register, some items scanned even less, which is always a plus.”

Gemma, who lives in Leicester with her 31-year-old partner Adam, is prepared to accommodate special requests.

“Of course, the kids will want certain things later next year,” she said, “but I’ll always take advantage of sales for things I know they’ll like.”

Gemma even went one step further and pre-wrapped for the following year.

“I’ve been guilty of leaving the wrapping until the last minute,” she admitted, “and with six kids, it can be chaos.”

“The wrapping box was still out this year, so I figured, ‘Why not?’

Let’s just get this party started.’

I think I’ve wrapped about 35 gifts so far.”